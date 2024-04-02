HARRISBURG – As part of its ongoing commitment to safety, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted its Easter holiday enforcement over the weekend and on Monday released the results of the annual initiative.

From Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, PSP investigated 407 crashes resulting in six fatalities and 90 injuries. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 46 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 358 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 17,168 traffic citations, including:

5,285 for speeding

557 for failing to wear a seatbelt

90 for not securing children in safety seats

Table 1: Easter 2024 Weekend Crash Data



Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 407 6 6 90 46 2 2023 (3 days) 411 5 5 110 31 0

Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2024

Table 2: Easter 2024 Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 358 5,285 90 557 11,236 2023 (3 days) 329 5,344 80 481 9,241

Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2024

More information on the Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.