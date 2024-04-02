HARRISBURG – As part of its ongoing commitment to safety, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted its Easter holiday enforcement over the weekend and on Monday released the results of the annual initiative.
From Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, PSP investigated 407 crashes resulting in six fatalities and 90 injuries. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 46 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.
Troopers arrested 358 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 17,168 traffic citations, including:
- 5,285 for speeding
- 557 for failing to wear a seatbelt
- 90 for not securing children in safety seats
Table 1: Easter 2024 Weekend Crash Data
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|DUI Crashes
|DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
|2024 (3 days)
|407
|6
|6
|90
|46
|2
|2023 (3 days)
|411
|5
|5
|110
|31
|0
Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2024
Table 2: Easter 2024 Weekend Enforcement Data
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2024 (3 days)
|358
|5,285
|90
|557
|11,236
|2023 (3 days)
|329
|5,344
|80
|481
|9,241
Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2024
More information on the Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.