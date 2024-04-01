PIKE TOWNSHIP – A Curwensville man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash March 27 in Pike Township.

According to Clearfield-based state police, Lance M. Hess, 61, was traveling west along state Route 969 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

As a result, his motorcycle reportedly veered across the eastbound lane, striking the guiderail and continuing “uncontrollably” past its end into a ditch.

State police say Hess suffered serious injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois. His motorcycle was left inoperable from disabling damage.