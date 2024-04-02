STATE COLLEGE – The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID), a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College ,is delighted to announce the return of First Friday programming following a scheduled winter hiatus.

April’s First Friday will be held April 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., throughout Downtown State College.

Live music will be performed at MLK plaza stage featuring a variety of local musicians from April through September.

First Friday attendees will have access to galleries and shops after-hours along with free food and beverage offerings and more.

Parking validations will be available from participating merchants offering free parking accommodations in Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages.

April’s First Friday event will feature live music performed by Victor & the Icons in the plaza from 5:30 p.m. – 8pm.

Enjoy a casual atmosphere and relaxed ambiance as First Friday makes its long-awaited return to downtown.

For more information on the April 5 event, visit the Facebook page or website .

To learn more about the Downtown State College Improvement District, please contact Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004.