Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.79/gallon while the most expensive was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.70/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 16.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

April 1, 2023: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 1, 2022: $4.28/g (U.S. Average: $4.20/g)

April 1, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 1, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

April 1, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

April 1, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 1, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 1, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 1, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 1, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.67/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.

Hagerstown – $3.61/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.62/g.

York – $3.77/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g.

“No April Fools’ joke: the national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of notable increases, stalling in the mid-$3.50s for the last week or two, while the average for diesel fell back below $4 per gallon—not a bad week for motorists as rising demand would normally put solid upward pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, motorists have a bit of a reprieve from the constant big weekly price jumps. While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven’t yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks. Be prepared for somewhat of a punch.

“For the rest of the nation, so long as we don’t see extenuating circumstances, we’re likey close to a top in prices. Let’s hope it pans out and sticks!”

