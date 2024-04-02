CLEARFIELD – Commonwealth University-Clearfield and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging will host two Life-long Learning Institute programs during the month of April.

The program Pennsylvania Elk Herd: Yesterday and Today will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the CU-Clearfield academic building room A131 with presenter Ben Porkalab, conservation education coordinator for Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Elk county Visitor Center in Benezette.

The program will cover PA elk history, ecology and the current status of the herd. Also discussed will be the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Elk County Visitor Center. Handouts and educational props will be included.

There will be a tour of the Continental Carbonic Products dry ice plant, 40 Technology Dr., on Tuesday, April 23, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., with presenter Brent Hand, plant manager. Participants should meet in the plant parking lot at 12:45 p.m.

Continental Carbonic Products Inc. specializes in the manufacture and distribution of dry ice. Participants will explore and lean details of the manufacturing and distribution of their product.

During its many years in business, Continental Carbonic has seen the use of dry ice expand across industries because of its affordability and versatility.

The demand for dry ice continues to grow with the introduction of a technology called dry ice blasting.

There is a limit to 15 participants and attendees will need to be able to walk without assistance or devices and maneuver up and down stairs.

To sign up for an upcoming session, call 814-765-2696, or for more information, visit www.ccaaa.net and choose “classes” then “Life-long Learning Institute.”

With ideas for a future session, call the Clearfield campus office at 814-765-0559.