CLEARFIELD – An inmate of state prison who killed his cellmate because voices told him to do it pleaded guilty to murder during court Monday.

Derek Allen Bullard, 34, who is incarcerated at the state prison in Houtzdale, was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, to 10 to 20 years in state prison with 12 months consecutive re-entry probation, according to the probation office.

This new sentence will run consecutive to his current sentence of 12 to 30 years for aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and terroristic threats from Lehigh County cases in 2013.

According to the affidavit, after killing Roberto Camitan Quevada, 79, on June 15, Bullard went to the day room where he talked to other inmates.

He reportedly wrote a note, confessing to the crime and gave it to a nurse.

In an interview with investigators, he said he was locked alone in his cell with the victim whom he described as a “quiet old man who kept to himself.”

Before the murder, Quevada was sitting at the desk writing to the parole board because he was getting out soon, Bullard told police.

The voices told him “if he would kill Quevada, they would leave him alone,” according to the affidavit.

Bullard reportedly stated he went up behind the victim, wrapped his right arm around his neck and placed him in a choke hold until he was dead. Afterwards, he wrapped him in a blanket and put him into his bunk.

Several of the other inmates told authorities that Bullard mentioned he had killed his cellmate.

A search of Bullard’s recent e-mails, revealed one sent on June 2 with the subject line reading “Contemplating Suicide!” In the message, he said “I know I don’t want to hurt anyone else but right now I sort of want to take someone with me ‘cause I don’t like being judged by anyone and they are so screw them!”

Quevada was in prison on charges of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child from Montgomery County. In 2007, he was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years, according to online court records.