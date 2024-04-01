BECCARIA TOWNSHIP – Clearfield-based state police have launched an investigation into a reported shooting that happened Saturday, March 30 in Beccaria Township.

According to a station-issued news release, the incident occurred in the area of Lyleville Road and Youngkin Drive. It was initially reported to Holidaysburg-based troopers by UPMC Altoona, which treated a patient with a gunshot wound.

“PSP Holidaysburg responded to the hospital, and determined the incident occurred in Clearfield County,” the release states. The incident was subsequently referred to Clearfield troopers, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.