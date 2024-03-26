Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – The only stat that really matters at the end of a contest is the score. While the Curwensville softball team may not have the most dramatic story to tell about their 7-6 come from behind victory over Juniata Valley on Tuesday, they can say they stayed undefeated on the season. In fact, the Lady Tide, who trailed by a run going into the bottom of the seventh, managed a single hit in the inning to plate two runs for the win.

The hosts showed that they were not a team to be rattled easily as the Hornets scored twice in the first inning on three hits. Curwensville bounced back quickly in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own.

Junior catcher Addison Butler opened the frame with a double to left. Addison Warren followed with a walk before both runners moved up on a fielder’s choice. The bases soon loaded as Natalie Wischuck drew a walk. Centerfielder Ava Olosky then drove in two runs with a single to center.

In the third inning the Tide grabbed the lead after Sydney Simcox and Butler both walked. Simcox stole third and scored on an infield out off the bat of Warren for a 3-2 lead. Pitcher Addison Siple followed with an infield single that allowed Butler to score from second. Siple then stole second and third before giving way to courtesy runner Aliea Bloom. Bloom wasted no time making an impact in the game as she scampered home on a passed ball for a 5-2 lead.

A home run, single and two wild pitches helped the Hornets get back within one run in the third inning. And the game was tied in the fifth after a single, two stolen bases and a fielder’s choice. An error and a single in the seventh inning gave the visitors the 6-5 lead.

Curwensville took full advantage of their final offensive inning. Butler opened the inning with a single, Warren reached on an error, and Siple was intentionally walked to load the bases. The move to load the bases backfired as Wischuck’s grounder was mishandled to allow Butler to score the tying run.

With no outs and the bases loaded, a grounder back to the pitcher came home to record the first out. After a pop out made it look like the game was moving to extra-innings, Siple saw an opening and secured the win by racing home from third on a passed ball.

For the second night in a row, Siple earned the win in the circle. The sophomore right-hander struck out nine batters while scattering nine hits and walking two. Siple and Butler each collected two hits for Curwensville.

The Lady Tide (2-0) will be back in action next Tuesday hosting Redbank Valley.

Score by Innings – R H E

Juniata Valley 202 010 1 – 6 9 4

Curwensville 230 000 2 – 7 5 1

CURWENSVILLE – 7

C Addison Butler 3230, RF Addison Warren 3101, P Addison Siple 3211, SS Natalie Wischuck 3001, CF Ava Olosky 4012, 3B Ava Hainsey 4000, 2B Briah Peoples 3000, LF Sydney Simcox 1100, 1B Jenna McCartney 3000, TOTALS: AB 27, R 7, H 5, RBI 5.

JUNIATA VALLEY – 0

SS/C Allison 4431, P/1B Hall 4123, 1B/P Bethany Devore 4110, LF Watson 3021, CF Thompson 4000, RF Harmon 3010, C/3B Mease 3000, 3B/SS 2000, 2B Sager 3000, TOTALS: AB 30, R 6, H 9, RBI 5.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB

Juniata Valley – Hall 1 2 2 2 2 2

L – Devore 5.2 3 5 2 4 4

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 9 6 5 9 2

Batting

HR – Juniata Valley: Allison. 3B – Juniata Valley: Allison. 2B – Curwensville: Butler. SB – Juniata Valley: Allison 2 Curwensville: Butler, Siple 2, Simcox. E – Juniata Valley: Allison, Mease, Sager 2; Curwensville: Wischuck.

MARCH W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 2-0

APRIL

2 Redbank Valley 4:30

4 @West Branch 4:30

5 @Purchase Line 4:00

8 Glendale 4:30

9 Williamsburg 4:30

11 @Brockway 4:00

15 Purchase Line 4:30

16 @Glendale 4:30

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 4:30

22 @Juniata Valley 4:30

23 Brockway 4:30

25 @Mount Union 4:30

27 North Star (DH) 11:00

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

6 @ Union 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30