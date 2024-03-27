The Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding older Pennsylvanians and residents with disabilities that the application period remains open for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, which provides rebates on property taxes or rent paid during the prior year.

Thanks to the work of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the program’s income limits were raised this year to $45,000 for both homeowners and renters. The program’s maximum standard rebate has also increased to $1,000 — up from the prior $650 maximum.

“Our staff has been hard at work helping eligible Pennsylvanians complete their rebate applications. We’ve delivered filing support over the phone, in our district offices, and by visiting senior and community centers across the state,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “We’re excited to see that so many applicants have gotten an early jump on completing their applications. At the same time, those who are eligible and haven’t completed their applications still have plenty of time to do so. If you know someone who you think may qualify, encourage them to visit our website for further information.”

So far this year, DOR has already received roughly 209,000 PTRR applications. As of today, roughly 90 percent of those applications have been approved for payment. That means thousands of Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth will be receiving their rebates on July 1 or shortly thereafter, depending on whether they opted to receive their rebate through direct deposit or paper check. July 1 is the earliest date that rebates can be paid under Pennsylvania law. New or first-time filers should anticipate that it will take additional time to review their applications and process their rebates.

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program



The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.



Rebates must be applied for every year as they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid during the prior year. The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30, 2024.

When someone files for PTRR for the first time, DOR takes additional steps to verify the applicant’s information is accurate to prevent fraud and to ensure that rebates are going out only to those who are eligible. Specific examples of required documentation for first-time filers are listed in this year’s instruction booklet for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

The Department is committed to being responsible stewards of this vital program and of taxpayer dollars, including protecting against fraud.

For more information and to access forms/instructions, visit pa.gov/ptrr or call 1-888-222-9190 for assistance. DOR strongly encourages eligible applicants to file their rebate applications online through its convenient myPATH online application.



About the PTRR Expansion



Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, which means more Pennsylvanians now qualify — and at the same time — the vast majority who qualified in prior years will see their rebates increase. This was the first time the program has been expanded since 2006. The expansion:

Increases the maximum standard rebate to $1,000.

Increases the income cap for both homeowners and renters to $45,000.

Increases the income cap to grow with inflation each year moving forward.

Since its inception in 1971, the PTRR program has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. The PTRR program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and receives funding from gaming.

