CLEARFIELD – Representatives from Mature Resources joined fellow members of the Clearfield Area Rotary Club, Chinklacomoose Chapter on March 21, to distribute free dictionaries to third-grade students at Clearfield Elementary School.

The Rotary Dictionary Project is a nationwide effort by Rotary International and chapters across the United States to provide young students with their own, personal dictionaries.

Mature Resources is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults, their families, and the community of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

For more information visit www.matureresources.life