CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that work on the “Golden Rod” bridge preservation project will resume Monday, March 25.

The bridge spans Clearfield Creek along Route 322 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, and the project will improve the structure’s condition rating from “fair” to “good” and improve the ride quality for traffic crossing the structure.

Work scheduled for this construction season includes repairs to the existing barrier, milling, paving and line painting, primarily impacting the eastbound lane heading toward Philipsburg.

As the structure is wide enough for the contractor to complete the remaining work while maintaining an open lane in each direction, it plans to shift eastbound traffic toward the middle of the bridge without closing a lane.

However, PennDOT advised drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules as there will be periods of intermittent flagging, particularly during the milling and paving operations.

PennDOT encourages drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work on the bridge included repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals and applying the latex-modified wearing surface.

Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements, and guide rail installation. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2 .