CLEARFIELD – A local woman has been accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction, Clearfield Regional police say.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to the 600-block of Williams Street in Clearfield Borough on Feb. 26 after a clear, plastic backpack was located on the sidewalk.

Further investigation determined the abandoned backpack belonged to 46-year-old Brandi Louise Katheryn Boris, who resides on 19th Street, in Lawrence Township.

Officers responded to her address where they spoke with a female who said Boris hadn’t been around for several days and may possibly be at a relative’s Williams Street residence.

When police attempted to make contact with Boris at that address, her relative confirmed the backpack belonged to Boris. She went on to say that it had fallen off the roof of Boris’ car, but she wasn’t sure of Boris’ whereabouts.

Police returned to the Clearfield Regional Police Department and started to search the backpack.

It allegedly contained a large amount of drug paraphernalia; four improvised explosive devices; as well as materials used to manufacture devices.

Centre County Explosive Ordnance Disposal was contacted to evaluate and dispose of the devices and police obtained a search warrant for Boris’ residence.

The search revealed a work station with multiple tools and items used to manufacture explosive devices, police say. Boris was taken into custody March 1 on an unrelated warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.

When police questioned her about the backpack, she initially claimed she didn’t know anything about it. She was advised a relative had already confirmed it belonged to her, at which point she stated she has multiple bags.

Boris said she collects bags, and keeps them all over as well as in her car, and when advised this backpack was located on the sidewalk on William Street, she claimed someone must have taken it.

When police advised it contained explosive devices, she claimed again that someone must have taken it because there are “thieves” in that area but that she didn’t report it since she didn’t know what was missing.

Later in the interview, Boris said they may have tried to return it to her relative’s residence. She did allegedly admit ownership of the four explosive devices, which she obtained from someone.

Boris denied that she manufactured the devices herself.

She’s been charged with felony weapons of mass destruction (four counts); misdemeanor make/repairs/sell, etc. offensive weapon (four counts); and 10 misdemeanor drug violations.

Boris waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, transferring her case to the court of common pleas. She remains held in county jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.