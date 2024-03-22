The stars aligned when this girl was born.

Anyone who knows Meagan Solomon knows that she was meant to do great things, and she knew it too.

That realization hit home—her hometown of Clearfield—when Meagan announced via social media that she was crowned Ms. New Jersey International at the Crowne Plaza in Princeton earlier this month.

And, this was only her second time entering any sort of competitive event.

Other than the Clearfield County Fair Queen competition in high school, this is the only other pageant I’ve entered, she said.

“Last year, I placed as second runner-up in my division, the Ms. Division. I promised myself—then and there—that next year, I wasn’t leaving the stage without a crown.”

With that tenacity, she competed against 29 other contestants in several categories based upon her platform, the non-profit organization she founded, Sunflowers for Soldiers.

Its mission aspires to grow patriotism through education, which starts in the classroom, and Meagan saw a pageant victory as an opportunity to create an even greater platform throughout New Jersey.

She’s driven by her passion: to “plant patriotism and watch it grow.”

Her pageant day began with a round-robin interview with a panel of judges who inquire about the contestants’ platforms and personal lives.

And, naturally she excelled and received the most-esteemed Judge’s Best Overall Interview Award.

Pageant night contestants were judged in additional categories like fun fashion where she modeled a one-sleeve, white-sequined dress with a nude background.

Next contestants gave their platform speeches. Meagan’s was titled, “America – Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.”

She “nailed it” with a confidence that carried her into the evening gown competition where she chose a black velvet, floor-length gown with diamond and pearl accents and a long white flowing over-skirt.

At night’s end, she became the new Ms. New Jersey International adorned with the crown she had envisioned herself winning a year earlier.

Meagan’s reign officially began upon signature of her contract March 10. With this huge stage, she has her heels on the ground and lots of work ahead to promote Sunflowers for Soldiers throughout the Garden State.

“My biggest goal is to grow the organization into a household name associated with patriotism, where every student in America is beaming and excited to say, ‘I’m proud to be an American.’

“I would love for there to be an American flag waving proudly outside of each and every home in America, and for every branch of our military to be appreciated and respected.

“And, our beloved veterans should be treated with compassion and kindness each and every day—not just on Nov. 11.”

Through Meagan’s new state title, she’s required to attend one event monthly and post on social media outlets about one occasion weekly.

This should be no problem. Her calendar is already filling up—and quickly.

Outside her pageant duties and growing her non-profit organization, Meagan is very busy as a single mom of two teenagers and working full-time as the executive office director for a Venture Capital firm in Manhattan.

Among her extensive list of accomplishments and other duties, she’s vice president of Community Partnership for the Association for the U.S. Army (AUSA), co-chair of the annual AUSA Gingerbread Ball, committee member for the AUSA Golf Tournament and a member of the MRCC Golf Committee and executive board member of Brain Powers – Initiative to Stop Brain Cancer.

She was also honored to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her efforts in working with the NFL Alumni Community in 2020 during the pandemic.

In her spare time, Meagan sings with many musical projects and bands, and loves to travel throughout the United States, Caribbean and Europe with her children.

Meagan also has a message of heartfelt thanks to all her friends and family back home.

“Without the unconditional support and encouragement from my loving family and closest friends, none of this would be possible.

“Making my father proud and my children carrying on my legacy means the absolute world to me—it’s what matters most.

“This crown is dedicated to the courageous heroes who bravely defend our country on a daily basis, keep us all safe and protect our freedom.”

Whatever Meagan’s future endeavors are we—back home in Clearfield—know this star will continue to shine bright.