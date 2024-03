Betty Jane Deibler, 67, of 2nd St. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA. Born Sunday, December 29, 1957 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter Samuel Harry Barnett and Phyllis Young Barnett. On April 23, 1991 Betty married the love of her life Karl Heinz Deibler in Brookville who […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betty-jane-deibler/