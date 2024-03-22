CLEARFIELD – Zahn King, project manager with Penntex Ventures LLC, a real estate development company from Pittsburgh, returned to last night’s Clearfield Borough meeting asking council for conditional approval to break ground on a proposed Dollar General store along Bigler Avenue.

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III advised council to not move forward with the conditional approval, considering that the company has not obtained all the permits it would need at this time.

Council subsequently voted to table the discussion until April‘s meeting.

Lisa Coval, director of the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, shared with council that the library has received a $329,000 grant that will be used to add onto and update the building as well as its bathrooms.

She also asked council to consider allowing the library to build a story walk. This story walk would reside in the park next to the library, and would be an outdoor activity for children and their families.

Coval said the idea is to have pages of a story that children and families can interact with and do activities as well while walking along the paved path in the park and reading the book.

Council approved this project unanimously.

In other business, council:

approved road closures for the annual Clearfield County Fair Parade, which will be held Monday, July 15.

approved to look at the requirements for organizations if they qualify for the amusement tax exemption, as well as implementing a 5 percent tax on the gate admission to the fair for the fair board.

appointed Rick Mattern to the Clearfield Municipal Authority board.

reappointed Ann Wood to the Board of Trustees for the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

approved spring cleanup for all of April on both East and West sides.

accepted the resignation of Alicia Neeper from the meter attendant position and authorized Police Chief Vincent McGinnis to advertise for both the meter repair and the meter attendant position.

The Clearfield Revitalization Corp.’s community cleanup is on April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to gather at Lower Witmer Park at 9:30 a.m.

CRC is also seeking volunteers to adopt a tree and help clean up the tree boxes downtown.

Tree tags can be picked up at the borough building during normal business hours; residents of Clearfield County, local businesses and local organizations are encouraged to help.