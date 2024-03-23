CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing student Marlene Levin was nominated for the February 2024 Sunflower Award by her classmates, Samantha Agnello and Brittani Morris. Marlene is in her second semester in the part-time CCCTC Practical Nursing Program.

She was nominated to be recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy – all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Students had this to say about Marlene in their nominations: “She is always willing to help when she can at clinicals. Marlene is a team player, always offers a helping hand and is always so dedicated and driven at clinicals.”

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

Pictured, from left to right, are Melanie Holt, Nursing Program director, and Marlene Levin, Samantha Agnello and Brittani Morris.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs please visit at www.ccctc.edu.