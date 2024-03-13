STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Local governments in Pennsylvania could soon have access to up to $25 million in federal funding to help them prepare for digital security threats facing critical infrastructure, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal. (Photo: The dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. Photo by Amanda Berg / For Spotlight PA.) Article by Min Xian of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-local-governments-want-long-term-state-money-for-cybersecurity-as-federal-grant-fills-the-gap/