CLEARFIELD – A spaghetti dinner and basket raffle will benefit students currently experiencing homelessness in five area school districts.

Sponsored by SkillsUSA students at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center, this “community service” event will take place Saturday, March 16.

Dinners will include spaghetti, a meatball and bread stick, plus a drink and dessert. Tickets are $10 per person.

Dinners will be available for dine-in or carry-out, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the CCCTC multi-purpose room, located at 1620 River Rd., Clearfield.

Tickets are available at Waggin Train and Clearfield Wholesale Paper, both of Clearfield, as well as South Side Subs & Groceries in Curwensville.

People may also purchase tickets directly from CCCTC Information Technology instructor Jerome Mick or CCCTC senior Lauren Seger.

All funds raised will benefit students currently experiencing homelessness in the CCCTC’s five sending school districts.

Sending school districts include Clearfield, Curwensville, West Branch, Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.

For more information or questions about this student community service event, please contact the CCCTC by phone at 814-765-5308.