Alex Nayati Roy, 20, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Punxsutawney. He was born in DuBois on January 16, 2004. He is the son of Daniel Albert Roy and Rebecca Lynn (Lunger) and Paul Wehrle, all of Punxsutawney. Alex is a 20—graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He and his fiancé Alissa Tarr-Merchel recently celebrated the birth of […]

