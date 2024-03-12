DUBOIS – Members of DuBois City Council on Monday night narrowly passed a resolution to initiate the termination process for suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

The resolution doesn’t terminate Suplizio but is “part of the process” and officially puts Suplizio on notice in the event he desires a hearing before council.

Suplizio has 30 days to request the hearing. Council may consider termination of Suplizio from all city positions following expiration of this 30-day window.

The resolution on Monday night passed with a 3-2 council vote, with Council Members Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand and Mayor Pat Reasinger voting in favor.

Council Members Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz—both members of the previous council—voted against the resolution.

Afterwards, resident Debbie Mechling of DuBois called the pair’s opposition a “slap in the face” to the city’s taxpayers.

“It’s appalling. The vote should have been unanimous.”

The city also addressed concerns over Suplizio’s access to and receipt of his pension.

It was noted there’s still a permanent injunction that prohibits the city from making any form of payment to Suplizio including pension payments.

Regardless of any action taken by members of council with respect to Suplizio’s employment status, only the court can amend, rescind etc. its order.

Ultimately the pension issue will be resolved based upon the outcome of Suplizio’s pending criminal case.