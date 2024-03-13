CLEARFIELD – Sister Suzanne Thilbault of Life Line ministry is shown accepting a $400 donation from Clearfield Knight of Columbus Council 409 Grand Knight Frank Sturniolo.

The council has been very generous in its support of Life Line for many years. Council 409’s efforts have been recognized by the K of C Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., for its support of women and children through the Knights of Columbus Aid and Support After Pregnancy (ASAP) program.

Clearfield K of C has been very active in its efforts to defend unborn children and support of the vocation of motherhood.

Life Line, located at 416 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield, offers many resources for mothers and children and can be reached by calling 814-765-3225.