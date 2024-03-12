CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man accused of selling drugs and breaking into an impound lots to recover other drugs tried to withdraw his guilty pleas in four cases during sentencing court Monday.

Clint Addleman, 47, asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to allow him to withdraw his plea agreements, claiming he was not involved in these crimes and wanted to have a “fair trial.” He stated that because he has a learning disability, people take advantage of him.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Dave Gorman, who was prosecuting the case, explained that when Addleman signed the plea for a 42-month minimum sentence, he was cooperative and it was fully explained to him. He was colloquied by the judge, and agreed that he understood it.

Ammerman remembered that during the colloquy, Addleman was lucid and “he knew what he was doing.” Ammerman then dismissed Addleman’s motions to withdraw all his plea agreements.

Online court documents indicate Addleman was previously represented by two different attorneys before Robbie Taylor was appointed as stand-by counsel since Addleman decided he wanted to represent himself.

Addleman stated that new evidence shows he is not guilty and that he feels like he is being “railroaded.”

Ammerman sentenced him to serve 42 months to 10 years in state prison for conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in one case, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine in a second case, criminal trespass in a third and burglary in the last case.

According to the affidavit in the drug conspiracy case, in May, police saw Addleman, a “known drug dealer,” Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland, who was also known to sell drugs, and a female, walking across a convenience store parking lot in Lawrence Township.

After discovering Maines had an active warrant, the officer followed their vehicle as it left the lot and initiated a traffic stop on the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp.

Addleman was the driver and Maines, a passenger, was informed about his warrants. During this time, the officer noticed a bag sitting suspiciously on the center arm rest where he felt it was not secure.

Later it was found to contain “numerous large blocks, yellow, blue and pink, in color, suspected to be a large amount of Fentanyl.”

In the backseat, officers located a backpack that had a plastic container with white residue and $124 in cash. In a make-up bag, they found drug paraphernalia, pills suspected to be Xanax, three containers and a glass vial with suspected Fentanyl and $990 in cash, according to the report.

Addleman’s phone reportedly contained messages related to suspected drug activity. A photo on the phone showed a large amount of cash, which appeared to be over $50,000, which Addleman claimed was from the sale of his house.

Maines is facing similar charges and his case is still pending.

The second drug case is from March 2020, when Addleman sold a confidential informant 4.8 grams of methamphetamine.

In January 2023, Addleman broke into the state police impound lot in Woodland and got into the trunk of a vehicle being held for a pending search warrant.

According to that affidavit, a corporal was taking out the trash when he noticed the trunk of a vehicle in the impound lot was ajar with physical damage. A chain-link fence in the back of the lot had been cut.

Later, someone reportedly tipped off police that it was Addleman, who had gotten into the lot, broken into the vehicle and removed two pounds of methamphetamine, five or six ounces of cocaine and 10 grams Fentanyl. Police say additional witnesses confirmed this story.

It was mentioned in that affidavit that he also broke into an impound lot in Clearfield Borough on Feb. 12, 2023.

A police report in this case indicates Addleman and an accomplice tried to remove controlled substances from a vehicle that had already been searched.