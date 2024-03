Robin Lynn Forrest passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Clearfield, PA, on October 28, 1956, to Robert and Betty (Fitzgerald) Gisewhite. She was married to Terry Allen Forrest on August 26, 1989, in Sykesville, PA. She worked at a variety of jobs over the years including as a caregiver […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robin-lynn-forrest/