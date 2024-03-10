CLEARFIELD – The Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) from Clearfield and Jefferson counties celebrated the conclusion of its 12th, 40-hour training March 5, with a ceremony at the Commonwealth (Lock Haven) University Clearfield Campus.

Warden David Rupprecht from the Clearfield County Jail joined the Clearfield and Jefferson County Criminal Justice Advisory Boards in recognizing the officers for their hard work and dedication to the safety of their communities and the behavioral health needs of their residents.

A CIT is an innovative program of police-based crisis intervention involving community health care and advocacy partnerships based upon an internationally-recognized model developed by the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department.

Under this model police, probation and corrections officers and other criminal justice, mental health and first responders receive extensive training provided by community mental health professionals, family and consumer advocates and experts in related fields in responding to residents experiencing a behavioral crisis.

The emphasis is on mental health knowledge, crisis resolution skills and access to community services.

This year’s class included officers from the Clearfield County Jail (CCJ), Jefferson County Jail (JCJ), Clearfield Regional Police (CRP), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Sandy Township Police Department (STPS) and Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties (CCC-J).

Since 2012, the Right Turn CIT has had 174 graduates including: 46 police officers, 47 corrections officers, 19 probation officers, 12 domestic relations officers, CYS workers, D&A staff, 911 operators, MH workers, transporters and security officers.

Participants report using the skills they learn immediately and repeatedly on the job.