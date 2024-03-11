DUBOIS – Representatives from Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN and the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois are participating in a Community Baby Shower sponsored by Comprehensive Treatment Centers on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Tri-County Church in DuBois.

During the event which is free and open to the public, participants can meet with dozens of organizations that provide resources for expectant parents, as well as parents of infants and toddlers.

Representatives from Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN will provide breastfeeding education and information about their lactation support services, which include pre-delivery breastfeeding instruction, prenatal classes and lactation counselors who work with new moms following delivery.

The Maternal and Child Center will have representatives at the shower to discuss the Center’s “Eat, Sleep and Console,” a model of care that focuses on the health and wellness of a mother with substance use disorder throughout her pregnancy and for one year following the baby’s delivery.

The Maternal and Child Center also will promote Safe Sleep such as ways to position infants in their bassinets or cribs and how to dress a baby for sleep.

Visitors to the Penn Highlands Healthcare tables can enter drawings for chances to win prizes ranging from a backpack filled with baby items to a Pack ‘N Play.

For more information about Penn Highlands Healthcare maternity services, visit www.phhealthcare.org/baby or call 814-371-1900.