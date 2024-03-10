CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Cousin Basils today, Sunday, March 10, 2024, for their All-Day Breakfast. Try the simple breakfast, the big breakfast, or the everything breakfast! Check out their All-Day Breakfast menu below! Simple Breakfast BIG Breakfast! EVERYTHING BREAKFAST! Cousin Basils Restaurant is open seven days a week. Their hours are as follows: – Sunday through Thursday: 11:00 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-stop-in-at-cousin-basils-restaurant-today-for-all-day-breakfast/