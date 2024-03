Marcia Ann (Barr) McKee, 67, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Thursday, February 29, 2024, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. She was born on September 1, 1956, to the late John Reed and Elaine (Burkett) Barr. She graduated from Clarion-Limestone School District. Marcia married the love of her life, Paul Harrison McKee, in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marcia-ann-barr-mckee/