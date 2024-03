Janice Mary Marzolf, 74, died March 3, 2024, while in hospice care at Jefferson Court in Brookville, PA. She was born April 6, 1949, in Pittsburgh, where she graduated from Canevin Catholic High School in 1967. She attended Ohio University, where she studied drama, as well as the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied sociology. Jan worked as an administrative […]

