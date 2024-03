Helen R. Cathers, age 82, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024 at Christ the King Manor. Born on October 29, 1941 in Winslow Township, PA she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Hazel (Milliron) Cathers. Helen had worked at Rockwell International for 37 ½ years. She was member of the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church, the Fraternal […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-r-cathers/