Marlene (Pasierb) Mazzocco passed away on 20 February 2024. She was a graduate of DuBois High School in 1971 and Robert Morris College in 1973. She was a beloved daughter of Walter and Alberta (Bordynoski) Pasierb and the sister of Nancy and Patty Pasierb, who survive her. She resided in Pittsburgh for most of her life, worked at BNY Mellon […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marlene-pasierb-mazzocco/