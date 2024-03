Bill Hearn, 58, went home to be with his Heavenly and earthly fathers, Bob Hearn Sr. His home going took place on February 29, 2024. Bill was born in Kittery, ME, on April 25, 1965, to Robert Sr. and Edith (Heffner) Hearn. Prior to his graduation from Del Velle High School in Austin, TX, Bill married his high school sweetheart, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/bill-hearn/