William “Bill” Kemmerer, 92, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Brookville. He was born on June 16, 1931, to the late Francis J. and Alice Claire (Hidinger) Kemmerer in Ridgway, PA. Bill married B. Jane Spencer on February 23, 1963, in Grover, PA; she survives him. Bill did woodworking at The Hyde-Murphy Company, one of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-bill-kemmerer/