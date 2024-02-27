HARRISBURG -State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is pleased to see Clearfield’s Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library receive state-wide recognition.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education Office of Commonwealth Libraries recently announced grants being presented to 17 libraries in 14 counties, and the Shaw Library is in receipt of a more than $329,000 award for construction and rehabilitation of its facilities.

“I was asked and gladly agreed to sign a letter of support for this award, but the credit goes to Director Lisa Coval and her staff as recipients were selected through a competitive grant process,” added Kephart.

“Individual libraries still had to take the initiative to apply for these grants, and I’m happy to see the Shaw Library was selected.”

