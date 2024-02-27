CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for March.

March 4: Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 4: Mt. View Market, Kylertown,12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

March 4: Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 5: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 6: Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 7: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 11: La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 12: Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 13: Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 15: Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 18: LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

March 19: The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 20: Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 21: Graystone,11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 21: Frenchville VFW , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 22: Colonial Courtyard,10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 25: Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 25: Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

March 25: Grassflat Moose 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 26: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 27: Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 28: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.