CURWENSVILLE – Nominations are still open for the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) Golden Rule Lightkeeper Awards.

These awards are intended to recognize individuals in the community who have exemplified service above self to benefit others.

The Golden Rule Lightkeeper Award is the community’s highest level of recognition for deserving volunteers in categories including Youth Individual, Youth Group, Adult Individual, Adult Group and the Fabric of our Community Award.

Nominations can be made online at www.mraaa.life or by obtaining a nomination form at MRAAA offices at 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, or 116 S. Second St., Clearfield. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at www.mraaa.life as well as by contacting Fundraising, Event and Grantsmanship Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo.

An awards presentation is planned for 12 p.m. April 26, 2024, at the Copper Cork Event Center at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield. Admission is $20 per person.