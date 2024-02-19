CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration (HVACR) students, Derrick Mikesell (L) and Elijah Quick (R), both from Clearfield Area High School, remind the public to get your filters changed in your furnace.

This simple task protects your blower fan and ensures the air you are breathing is clean.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.