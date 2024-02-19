HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education Office of Commonwealth Libraries has announced that nearly $4.5 million in funding has been awarded to 17 libraries in 14 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

Supporting public libraries is part of the Shapiro Administration’s work to invest in Pennsylvania communities and create opportunity across the Commonwealth.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal builds on that work by proposed bold investments in Pennsylvania schools, businesses and communities.

“Pennsylvania’s libraries provide critical resources and services to the residents of their communities, and this funding will enable them to continue those efforts in state-of-the-art spaces,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

“By investing in our libraries, we are investing in the health of our towns and cities and all of the people who call them home.”

Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.

Libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include Clearfield’s Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library. The grant totaled $329,262.

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program, which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficiency upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion and new construction.

PDE's Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops and provides library services for learning and advancement.