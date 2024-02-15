CLEARFIELD – A former area police officer accused of shooting a man at a DuBois nightclub apologized for his actions before he was sentenced on Wednesday.

In February of last year, Zachery Allen Dodson, 28, of DuBois re-entered Invictus in DuBois after being thrown out by the owner following an argument.

When he came back into the business, he was approached by the owner. Dodson pulled out a gun, the two struggled, the gun went off and the shot hit another man in the face, causing serious injuries.

On Jan. 31 during a hearing, Dodson agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threats, both felonies, and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He was back in court Wednesday to be sentenced by specially presiding Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry of Cambria County.

After hearing arguments, Kiniry sentenced Dodson to serve 12 months less one day to 24 months less one day in a county jail followed by eight years of probation. He was fined $1,000 plus costs and must pay restitution to the victim of over $10,000.

In addition he must undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation and treatment, as well as anger management counseling.

He is to have no contact with the victims and is prohibited from entering Invictus or any other bar. He is not to possess any firearms and to submit to DNA testing.

Due to his previous profession, he will serve his sentence in either the Jefferson or Clarion County Jails to avoid him coming into contact with inmates he may have arrested.

Previously he had been incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail for the same reason.

Prior to sentencing, District Attorney Ryan Sayers told Kiniry that both the victim and the arresting officer, Cpl. Matthew Robertson of the DuBois City police, are satisfied with this plea agreement.

Sayers stated that this result achieves his three goals for this case: Dodson will serve some time in jail, not be allowed to serve as a police officer again and not be allowed to possess a firearm.

Dodson, who was a police officer, should be held to a higher standard, Sayers said, “because he should know better.”

This was an open plea, meaning it was up to the judge to determine his sentence.

Sayers argued for a probationary period longer than five years and asked Kiniry to give Dodson a total of 10 years of supervision. If Kiniry wanted to give Dodson a county jail sentence giving him a chance at work release, Sayers suggested that he be incarcerated for some time before he could breathe “free air”, by working 10 hours a day.

It was noted that the victim had provided the judge with a written statement. (Previously Sayers had commented that the victim has moved from the area and now wants to put the incident behind him.) The owner of Invictus, Joseph Morrison was present, but chose not to address the court.

Attorney for Dodson, William A. Shaw Jr., provided the judge with several letters in support of his client.

Dodson himself spoke, apologizing to the court, the victim and anyone else this incident impacted. He said he wants to spend the rest of his life helping others and he will not “be a problem again.”

Kiniry stated that he considered the seriousness of the case, the pre-sentence investigation, which revealed Dodson had no prior criminal record, and the standard guidelines in determining the sentence. He agreed there was a need in this case for an extended period of supervision and alcohol counseling.

Dodson was originally charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, criminal attempt-aggravated assault and terroristic threats, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and misdemeanor criminal attempt-simple assault.

When this occurred, Dodson was a police officer with the Curwensville Borough police and he was also a deputy in the county sheriff’s office. He has since left both positions.

