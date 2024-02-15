DUBOIS – With the cancellation of this year’s annual Community Days event, the community is coming together to plan a similar celebration.

Organizers include Downtown DuBois Inc., DuBoisLIVE and more with plans of an event mid-June in place of Community Days.

Assistant Fire Chief Leo Brooks hopes that the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department is able to resume Community Days in 2025.

“[Members of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department] were extremely disappointed that we were unable to do it,” said Brooks at Monday’s city meeting.

Council Member Jim Aughenbaugh spoke of the planning that went into the Community Days celebration each year.

Planning for the next year always began immediately after it ended, he said, adding it took a lot to run on top of their duties as firefighters.

“So, hats off to every fireman.”

Shawn Lesky, an organizer from DuBoisLIVE, was only able to provide very limited details for the event that’s meant to fill the gap.

There will be a celebration, said Lesky, thanks to the unity of several local businesses and organizations. “Plans are in the early stages.”

Anyone interested in joining their efforts should e-mail info@duboispa.gov, and city staff will forward messages to organizers.

Public attendees raised questions regarding the fire department’s Community Days funds, and if it could be utilized for this year’s efforts.

It was noted that the fire department is part of the city, meaning it’s city dollars even if it’s donated specifically for Community Days.

“I, personally, feel it would be wrong to pursue that [funding],” commented Downtown DuBois Inc. Executive Director Shirley Dahrouge.

Dahrouge also noted the donations were made specifically to the fire department for Community Days, and this is a completely separate event.