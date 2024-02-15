CLEARFIELD – Come meet those who feed you.

The second-ever Breakfast with a Farmer will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the VFW, 1145 Industrial Park Dr.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Cash only.

The public is invited to meet local farmers and agribusinesses from around Clearfield County. The event, hosted by the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, will help connect consumers and producers while enjoying breakfast served by your local farm bureau board.

RSVP by Feb. 19 by e-mailing clearfieldcountyfarmbureau@gmail.com or by Facebook Messenger Clearfield County Farm Bureau.