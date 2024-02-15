RIDGWAY – Sandy Beach Park, nestled in the heart of Ridgway Township, is set to undergo a transformative project.

The project will combine recreation and heritage thanks to a generous Partnership Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The Lumber Heritage Region is thrilled to announce the approval of the grant, which will fund the development of an exciting mountain bike trail within the park.

The innovative project aims to create a sustainable mountain bike trail system, enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

The trail will not only provide a thrilling experience for mountain-biking enthusiasts, but will also pay homage to the region’s rich lumber heritage, connecting the past with the present in an immersive and educational way.

The park was once the site of a sawmill and CCC camp making it a perfect site for this pioneering project.

The LHR recognizes the importance of preserving and celebrating the area’s history, and this project represents a unique opportunity to blend the cultural significance of the lumber industry with contemporary outdoor activities.

The trail will weave through areas of historical interest, providing riders with a scenic journey that highlights the symbiotic relationship between the community’s heritage and its commitment to healthy, active living.

In a collaborative effort to bring this project to fruition, the LHR is proud to partner with the Allegheny Hike Bike and Ski Club.

Their expertise in trail development and commitment to promoting outdoor recreation align seamlessly with the goals of this project.

This partnership will ensure the creation of a top-tier mountain bike trail that meets the highest standards of safety, sustainability and enjoyment.

Moreover, this endeavor is expected to leverage over $50,000 in spending, stimulating the local economy and creating job opportunities within the community.

The grant from DCNR will not only enhance recreational offerings, but also contribute significantly to the economic vitality of Ridgway Township and the surrounding area.

“We are excited to embark on this project that seamlessly weaves together our region’s historical roots with contemporary outdoor recreation. The mountain bike trail at Sandy Beach Park will serve as a living testament to our commitment to preserving heritage while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Holly Komonczi, executive director of the LHR.

The Lumber Heritage Region extends its gratitude to the DCNR for its support and recognizes the invaluable contributions of the Allegheny Hike Bike and Ski Club in making this vision a reality.

The organization looks forward to breaking ground on this exciting project and providing the community with a trail that reflects the essence of Ridgway Township’s past and future.

A list of opportunities will be communicated for individuals interested in volunteering their time to make this project a success.

Sandy Beach Park is located three miles west of Ridgway. It offers pavilions for rent, picnic tables, fire rings, volleyball, baseball and softball fields, a playground, fishing, a dog park, and a disc golf course.

For more information on park rentals, contact the township office. For the Sandy Beach location, contact 6712 Laurel Mill Rd., Ridgway, PA; call 814-773-5625; or e-mail: rwytwp@windstream.net.

You can also find the township on Facebook @ridgwaytownship.