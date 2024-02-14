HOUTZDALE – Scott Klinefelter, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale, reported that inmate Daniel Barnett, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 13, 2024.

Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Barnett was taken to the emergency medical triage room where life-saving measures continued until EMS arrived. Barnett was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

Barnett was serving a 5-to-10-year sentence for Rape of a Child on a Montgomery County conviction. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since April 4, 2023.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania’s State Police at Clearfield were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.