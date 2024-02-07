HARRISBURG – Attorney General Michelle Henry has announced that Larry Thomas, 30, will serve 12 ½ to 25 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Philadelphia to Centre County.

Thomas was sentenced Monday in Centre County Court after pleading guilty to six felony charges: delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, corrupt organizations and criminal use of a communication facility.

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General revealed Thomas as head of a Philadelphia-to-Centre County trafficking ring.

“This defendant directed a network of co-conspirators to distribute poisons in the State College area — even continuing to pull the strings while he was incarcerated,” said Henry.

“These addictive substances take lives and destroy communities. Thanks to the hard work of our office, our law enforcement partners and the members of the Grand Jury, this man is being held accountable for his crimes.”

A Grand Jury investigation determined that from mid-2021 to early 2023, Thomas’ organization trafficked fentanyl and other controlled substances from Philadelphia to be sold and distributed in Centre County.

The Grand Jury heard testimony that the drug ring was trafficking up to a pound of methamphetamine — sometimes more — each month.

During a search of Thomas’ house, officers seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl and other drugs.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira.