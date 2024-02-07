DUBOIS – Sandy Township’s consolidation lawsuit will remain dormant.

Monday night the board of supervisors held discussion and made an official decision per the request of Supervisor Bill Beers.

Beers first made a motion to use the lawsuit as an attempt to legally slow the consolidation process. But, it died for lack of second.

He referenced the 1,200-person petition to pause consolidation as evidence, saying the majority of the township would support his view.

It also would buy more time to seek answers, as well as to evaluate the city’s current state of affairs before consolidation was set in stone.

“I still want to see a clearer picture,” said Beers.

Previously it’s been noted that the form of consolidation—approved by DuBois area voters—must be completed by January 2026.

Otherwise, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will take over the DuBois-Sandy consolidation process.

Beers argued it was a unique situation with suspended City Manager John “Hem” Suplizio and the city’s uncertain state.

He felt it could potentially cause the judge to rule in the township’s favor.

Supervisor Sam Mollica disagreed, saying “Suplizio didn’t matter” when it came to the legal process of consolidation.

“… Even if everyone in the city were serial killers,” the consolidation process must continue to move forward.

Newly-elected Supervisor Dick Whitaker indicated that he won the November election with 1,700 votes.

He said that was 1,700 people in support of him and consolidation in comparison to 1,200 who signed the petition to pause consolidation.

“I would prefer that we do it rather than have some guys from Harrisburg do it,” added Whitaker.

So far as the petition, Supervisor Mark Sullivan advised some people signed it with hopes it would terminate the consolidation process entirely.

Beers, however, said that wasn’t even the purpose of the petition.

The supervisors didn’t vote to dismiss the lawsuit since being dormant but existing meant it could be used to further consolidation.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office still has some city documents, which are necessary for completion of its forensic audit.

The township has suggested previously that it could use its lawsuit to force the AG’s office to turn over these documents.