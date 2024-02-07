CLEARFIELD – The 2024 priorities were recently selected by members of the County Commissioners’ Association of PA as the issues with the “greatest significance and most potential for positive impact to counties” this year.

County leaders state-wide selected eight key legislative priorities, and according to Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner chairman, they closely align with those of the county.

Mental health services and inmate mental health are “huge issues,” Glass said during Tuesday’s board of commissioners’ workshop meeting. “Over 50 or 60 percent of our inmates have some form of mental illness.

“And, we’re just not set up for it.”

Commissioner Tim Winters said there is funding out there for mental health services, but the real problem lies in the shortage of service providers and inpatient facilities.

“It’s the missing cog in the wheel and people are being dumped into county and state prison facilities where they simply aren’t getting the help they need. It’s a terrible cycle”

Another huge issue facing counties—including Clearfield—said Glass is the juvenile detention capacity crisis.

The county partially owns the Central Counties Youth Detention Center in Centre County, but according to Glass, it can’t operate at capacity due to a staffing shortage.

“We’re turning away a lot of outside counties that could potentially generate revenue for the center because we can’t staff it.”

This was also a concern of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association, added Solicitor Heather Bozovich, as juveniles aren’t being properly rehabilitated and entering the criminal system as adults.

In December of last year, Pennsylvania had 513 licensed detention center beds but Glass said only 366 beds were operational due to staffing shortages. The length of stay has also risen from 17 days in 2018 to 27 days in 2022.

“It’s a problem.”

Other CCAP priorities noted by the commissioners included: