Interested in becoming a Pennsylvania game warden?

Become part of the team that has been protecting Pennsylvania’s wildlife resources for 129 years.

The application window for the 37th Cadet Class will be open until March 7, 2024. Cadets will report for training in March 2025 and graduate in February 2026.

Cadet application no longer requires 60 college credits. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, and must either have completed Hunter-Trapper Education or do so by March 7.

“We’ve now streamlined the process for those who want to serve the Commonwealth as a game warden and would like to see more individuals take advantage of this opportunity,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

“If applicants are willing to work hard to protect our wildlife resources, and possess the qualities we value, college credits will not stand between them and a rewarding career with the Game Commission,” he added.

To begin a rewarding career where no two days on the job will ever be the same, or for additional details or answers to questions, contact the Game Commission’s team at PGCcareers@pa.gov .