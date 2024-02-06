CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Regional police reported that a warrant apprehension on River Road resulted in drug charges Feb. 5.

According to a department-issued news release, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 49-year-old Richard Celinski Jr., with relation to a trespassing case. Celinski was found hiding in room behind a lawn tractor.

When he was taken into custody, police say he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was subsequently taken to the magistrate’s office, then county jail.

At the jail, corrections officers located a small item inside Celinski ‘s mouth, which he claimed was gum. It was removed and allegedly tested positive for fentanyl.