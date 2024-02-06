BELLEFONTE — When you got a hot player with momentum, it ignites the entire group. That is what the Clearfield Lady Bison have found this year with freshman Sonny Diehl. Since the first game of the year, she has been a game changer for the entire group. Her double-double performance a week earlier proved that once more, and hoping to see it fuel the rest of the group, she took charge when the Lady Bison hit the road against Bellefonte.

It was another solid night from her, and the entire group, as the Lady Bison defeated Bellefonte for the second time this season, 78-51.

Diehl and her teammates put up the best opening quarter of the year, as they went up 24-11 after eight minutes. They would not let up as defensively they would limit Bellefonte to only 22 points in the entire first half, while also draining 40 to take a solid lead into the second half. Still, Bellefonte battled back in the third, cutting into the deficit.

Sonny Diehl lays the ball into the hoop on a breakaway for the Lady Bison. In the win, Diehl would account for 32 points in the win. Clearfield’s 78 points on the night was a season-high, topping their previous 72-point effort, also against Bellefonte.

But, Diehl would ensure that she and her teammates left the Lady Raiders with the loss as she would continue to push the pace, draining a game-high 32 points. Every Lady Bison that took the court on this night would account for points, with Mia Helsel (15) and Cayleigh Walker (10) reaching double figures.

For Bellefonte, Mackenzie Ellenberger led the squad with 20 points, while Keira Whitman added in another 15.

Clearfield (12-7) will hold its final home game of the year on Thursday as they will play host to Bishop Guilfoyle. It will be the next-to-last contest in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this season for the Lady Bison, and it is also the “Pink Out” night for students and attendees. Tip-off in the Bison Gym will be at 6 p.m. for jayvees, with varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 24 16 20 18 – 78

Bellefonte 11 11 18 11 – 51

Clearfield – 78

Sonny Diehl 11 9-11 32, Hannah Glunt 2 3-4 8, Alayna Winters 2 1-1 5, Cayleigh Walker 3 2-2 10, Mia Helsel 6 1-2 15, Myleigh Hudson 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Albertson 1 0-0 2, Elia Evilsizor 2 0-2 4. TOTALS 28 16-22 78.

Bellefonte – 51

Maria Cotter 3 2-2 8, Madison Ripka 1 0-0 2, Keira Whitman 7 1-3 15, Gianna Jesseh 0 4-4 4, Mackenzie Ellenberger 8 2-2 20, Riley Santostefano 0 1-4 1, Talia Cotter 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 19 11-17 51.