CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Bison Bocce team defeated Bellefonte on Feb. 5. The results are as follows:

Match 1:

Clearfield: 10

Bellefonte:1

Match 2:

Clearfield: 5

Bellefonte: 4

The Bison will travel to Bald Eagle Area on Friday, Feb. 9. The match will begin at 4 p.m.