CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of kicking in a door and assaulting a woman pleaded guilty Friday during a special session of sentencing court.

Police say George Raymond Irwin, 41, was under the influence of a controlled substance when they stopped him near the apartment where the assault occurred.

Irwin, who was riding a blue motorcycle, admitted to being at the home but claimed he was only arguing with the victim.

After police observed his behavior and eyes, they had him complete several field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The victim reported that Irwin showed up at her apartment on Sept. 22, 2022, but she wouldn’t let him in. He sat on her doorstep for about 30 minutes before he kicked in the locked door. He came at her “with his hands around my neck and threw me onto the couch.”

Eventually she was able to get up but then he picked up a child and continued yelling. He left on the motorcycle, she told investigators.

Irwin, who was originally charged with burglary, criminal trespass and DUI, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor strangulation and simple assault pleaded guilty to felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor DUI, and summary counts of harassment and driving under suspension.

Prior to sentencing, Irwin’s attorney, Joshua Maines asked for Irwin to serve his time on house arrest due to his health issues.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers responded to the list of his conditions and medications by saying because of medical costs at the jail, it might be best not to send him there, but suggested giving him a longer period of probation.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Irwin to serve six months to one year in the county jail with five years probation.

Ammerman delayed his commitment to the facility until February to allow Irwin to be evaluated by the medical personnel at the jail to determine if he is a candidate for incarceration there.